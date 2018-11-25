Try 3 months for $3
Adam Hunemuller, Cedar Valley Home Builders Association president, left, is shown with Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent during the partnership signing earlier this month.

WATERLOO — Last week, a signing ceremony formally added Cedar Valley Home Builders Association as the latest partner to sign a sponsorship deal with the Waterloo Career Center, housed in Central Middle School.

With 350 residential units built per year in the Cedar Valley, the association provides more than 525 full-time equivalent jobs locally, putting home builders among the largest group of employers in the area that converts to $21 million in wages and salaries per year.

Sustainable Construction and Design is one of multiple career pathways offered at the center. This school year high school students in the program are learning construction skills-from framing, roofing, concrete work and finishing skills. Plans are to start classes on plumbing, electrical and HVAC, among others, in Fall 2019.

