CEDAR FALLS — Driftless Style is opening in downtown Cedar Falls. A grand opening celebration is set for Thursday, according to Cedar Falls Community Main Street.
Mayor Jim Brown will conduct a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., followed by a holiday open house until 8 p.m. Driftless Style is located at 106 Main St., and specializes in handcrafted quality designs that transform a room into a space that blends cultures, embraces diversity, and inspires the art of hospitality and community.
Owner Kelsie Kunkle, asked why she decided to open her shop, said: “I wanted to create a place where your purchases directly impact the lives of our artisan partners. Through partnerships with global artisans, we are creating change in marginalized communities by promoting ethical practices like fair wages, safe working conditions, and no child or slave labor.”
Her new store holds a mixture of quality handmade designs in a modern bohemian style. “We always have new items coming through our doors!” Kunkle also mentioned how she’s “always enjoyed the mix of arts & entertainment in downtown Cedar Falls,” making it the optimal location to open her business.
Driftless Style will be open Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The website is https://driftlessstyle.com/ or call 260-2156 for more information.
