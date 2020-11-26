New behavioral treatment center, Elevate, opens in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new behavioral health clinic in Black Hawk County will treat uninsured and under-insured residents and expand to 14 counties in the coming months, thanks in part to a federal grant.

Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Clinic cut the ribbon on its new office Monday at 604 Lafayette St., on the second floor above Screaming Eagle American Bar and Grill in downtown Waterloo.

It will provide evidence-based behavioral health treatment services like trauma-informed care therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychiatric evaluation and medication management, according to Bob Lincoln, the project director who manages Elevate CCBHC and the former director of County Social Services.

The center will focus on filling in gaps in service, such as for minority populations, LGBTQ+ individuals, military veterans and those with complex conditions like an intellectual disability.

“We’re very focused on unique and challenging needs that maybe other providers haven’t had the opportunity or capacity to serve,” Lincoln said.

The clinic came about after the Elevate Housing Foundation, an Illinois nonprofit that already operates here as a partner with places like Pillar of the Cedar Valley, was seeking ways to improve services in different communities, Lincoln said.

