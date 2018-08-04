WATERLOO — A new downtown business has a vision of bringing the community together.
Locals owners Rory Even and Yashpal Saini opened the doors to the new restaurant at 229 E. Fourth St. on May 24 after seven months of renovation and a couple of years searching for the right venue.
The bar is located at the former spot of Club 319.
According to Even, the former nightclub contributed significantly to the negative reputation the downtown area accrued over time. The club, the site of several police calls and a stabbing incident in 2013, had its liquor license revoked in 2016 and closed shortly after.
“It was labeled as the troublesome, nuisance place in Waterloo,” Even explained. “It’s a really tough project for us to tackle. I think it’s a project that not a lot of people wanted to do because of the stigma of what it used to be. But we took it on and so far it’s going great for us.”
Locals will serve as a multipurpose entertainment venue and fully functioning American bar and grill serving breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. They offer a full breakfast menu and a plethora of lunch and dinner items such as soups, salads, steaks, pasta, wings, wraps and vegetarian options.
The bar offers local beers on tap from around the state.
Even said when they first opened the restaurant, they hired a chef to help broaden the menu. They will release a new, more extended menu in the near future.
Saini and Even also will offer weekly food specials featuring a variety of cultures, including Indian food.
Even and Saini believe Locals will evolve and changes will continue to be made over time to keep improving.
“Waterloo is (headed) in a direction that I have never seen it go before,” Even said. “All the development going on downtown we’ve never seen before. All of the small, local businesses coming here – it’s great. To me, that’s exactly how you build a community – small businesses, and then you circulate the money within. That’s the way cities should be … and I think Waterloo is finally on that right path, which is very good.”
Even and Saini are trying to reach every demographic and make Locals a place with a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to come and meet new people.
“Our whole theme here is locals,” Even said. “We are all from Waterloo; we’re all locals, so it’s kind of a ‘one love’ thing. Everyone of any shape, form, age, race, gender, sexuality, doesn’t matter, is welcome here.”
The entertainment booked in the venue portion of the restaurant will feature local bands and some nationally touring acts from a variety of genres. The storefront features display cases for local artists to display their work.
“The main theme here is to support local everything,” Even said. “You come here and I’ll let you have the stage. Any talent that you have we want to see you, because passion to me is a big deal and I think when people have a chance to express themselves through passion it changes a lot of things. This is a place where I feel people can come and do that.”
Even said many downtown Waterloo businesses have a friendly relationship and support one another, working together to bring success to the area in general.
“We support every business in downtown. In my personal opinion, it’s hard to be successful all by yourself. But if downtown Waterloo as a team is successful, then we are all going to be successful. If we as a group and as a community are successful, then we as a group are going to be successful.”
Above all, their mission is to offer a place where people feel safe and comfortable coming together as they are and break down barriers.
“People don’t realize the life is only a short time,” said Saini. “If you can’t get together, you’re never going to enjoy.”
Locals is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
