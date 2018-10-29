INDEPENDENCE — Echo Development Corp. of Cedar Falls is building some of the first new apartment complexes in Independence in a decade. The location is along U.S. Highway 20 and near Prairie Hills.
Echo Development project manager Cory Henke said, “The decision to build apartments in Independence was easier to make because of the Buchanan County Economic Development housing needs assessment. Independent data showing the need for housing reduces our risk in building new apartments.”
Two lots owned by the BCEDC on Enterprise Drive were purchased by Echo Development this summer, and construction began last month on the first of four, 12-plex apartment buildings. A total of 48 units will be built with the first 24 scheduled to be available the fall of 2019.
The complex will be known as the Rush Mill Apartments. They are two-bedroom, two-bath apartments with a master bedroom, master bath and a walk-in closet. Each unit will have a washer and dryer. The eat-in kitchen area will have Bertch Cabinets with quartz countertops and either stainless steel or slate appliances.
