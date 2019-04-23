WATERLOO -- A growing salvage business has won approve to expand despite strong opposition from the neighboring Maywood residential neighborhood.
The Waterloo Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a special permit for A-Line EDS to increase its footprint at 808 Dearborn Ave. from roughly 12 to 18 acres.
More than 60 homeowners had signed a petition opposing the expansion, saying A-Line's current operation generated excessive noise, dust and odor issues.
"My quality of life and my neighbors' quality of life is the way it should be in this neighborhood," said Joel Mattix, whose back yard faces A-Line's metal grinding machine.
His wife, Debbie Mattix, said the sound was very annoying despite a study commissioned by A-Line showing the company's noise was below the maximum decibel readings allowed in a manufacturing zone.
"I know that you say it's under the decibel level," she said. "But if you sit in our back yard … I think that you would think differently on those numbers."
Ben Stroh acquired the former metal recycling yard in the 1990s and has turned A-Line EDS into a large corporation that decommissions power plants nationwide. Transformers are recycled at the Waterloo plant.
A-Line's attorney Eric Johnson said the operation is frequently inspected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, including an air quality and storm water complaint investigation this month, and has been found to comply with all environmental requirements.
The expansion essentially creates more storage area by moving the fence to the east and south.
"What they're looking at now is simply moving the fence to get a little more storage," Johnson said. "There's no buildings going on this expansion, no operations other than storage."
He said A-Line previously adjusted its operating hours based on complaints from the neighbors and continues to look at ways to mitigate the sound created by the grinder.
"My client want to get along with the neighbors," Johnson said. "They don't want complaints; they don't want the Department of Natural Resources; they don't want the EPA; they don't want the city out there."
Members of the Board of Adjustment said they were empathetic to the neighbors' concerns, but said the expansion of the storage area won't help with the current noise issues.
"Regardless if we approve this or not, the sound will continue," said board member John Chiles. "I really want to help but there's not much we can do. We can't tell them that they can't run their chipper."
Board member April Leadley encouraged the company to help find solutions to the issues raised by neighbors.
"Clearly this neighborhood has a quality-of-life problem since the businesses have gotten bigger or changed over the years from what they used to be in the '80s," she said.
Ward 4 Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said he plans to meet with Mayor Quentin Hart and Stroh in the future to talk about the concerns.
"I've had many calls, more than I have had on any other issue," Amos said. "They complain about the noise, they complain about the residue that's getting on their property."
He suggested the yard expansion, even through it is only for storage, is a sign the business is growing and will be generating more of the activity that bothers the neighbors.
"Yes it is good that we have businesses that are expanding, that are growing, that are doing things that are right for our community," Amos added.
