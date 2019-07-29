CALMAR — Northeast Iowa Community College began construction on several projects at the Calmar campus this month.
Reconstruction of the Iowa’s Dairy Center parking lot started July 12. The current lot, originally constructed in 2000 and in disrepair, requires extensive work. The bond referendum that passed in September 2018 is supporting this effort.
NICC also began construction of an improved entrance drive to the lot. The current entrance location is steep, located on a slight curve, and the drive exit presents line-of-sight problems for drivers entering and leaving the lot adjacent to Highway 150. The new entrance will provide greater visibility and access to the center.
Additionally, lot reconstruction includes updates to exterior lighting and improvements in sidewalks and drainage systems. Skyline Construction, of Dubuque, is the contractor for the project. NICC plans to complete work by mid-August.
“Progress on the lot is progressing quickly and designated parking and entrance areas can change as the project continues. Please watch for signage for parking and entrance areas,” explained Rhonda Seibert, NICC associate vice president of operations.
This summer, NICC is also beginning construction of an x-ray room for the Large Animal Veterinary Technician program. The room will be housed in a new addition to Iowa’s Dairy Center and will provide instructional space for students to perform x-ray imaging work. The 30’ x 30’ addition will be accessible for companion animals, such as dogs and cats, as well as cows and horses.
Students will learn positioning of animals and using x-rays as part of their program. The lab setting allows students to use both fixed and portable x-rays, and overhead doors on opposite sides of the addition will provide access for animals transported to the lab.
Straka Johnson Architects, PC., of Dubuque, designed the new addition, and IMEG Corporation, of Rock Island, Ill., completed the mechanical, electrical and plumbing design. Project contractor is A&J’s Construction from Cresco. Subcontractors include Rausch Construction, L&S Masonry, Schlee Masonry Constructions, Finholt Constructions, Precision Overhead Doors, Becker Hardware and Blackhawk Sprinklers. NICC expects the addition to be completed by late fall.
Students enrolled in the Large Animal Veterinary Technician program study large animal medicine and all aspects of veterinary technician medicine. The program utilizes the College’s dairy herd, a commercial companion animal hospital and internships to develop exposure to different species and to different aspects of veterinary medicine.
The x-ray addition is financed with state of Iowa Accelerated Career Education (ACE) funds.
Additional projects at the Calmar campus this summer include new flooring on the second level of the Child Development Center and replacement of heating and ventilation systems at the Dairy Center and Max Clark Hall. Bond levy funds will support these projects.
