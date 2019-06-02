NASHUA — In the past two years, 38 state legislatures across the country have considered bills that dealt with industrial hemp, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Ten states (Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wisconsin) moved on legislation that authorized hemp research and industrial hemp pilot programs, while several passed bills to clarify existing laws or establish licensing requirements.
And in those waves of legislation, Iowa, a state that the USDA ranks second in the nation for total value of crops sold, stood still.
That changed in May when Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that would allow Iowa farmers to grow industrial hemp on up to 40 acres of land.
The bill, which had bipartisan support (it passed 49-1 in the Senate), still needs some clarifying from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Before industrial hemp production can go into full bloom, a plan must be submitted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture to the USDA for approval.
When the 2018 federal farm bill passed, it created regulation confusion that the USDA is working to clean up by this fall which would mean that farmers could start growing during the 2020 planting season.
According to a 2018 Forbes article, hemp, which is from the same species as marijuana (Cannabis sativa) but is distinct in chemical composition and cultivation, went from being grown on 23,343 acres in 2017 to 77,000 acres in 2018.
Per a Bloomberg article from the same year: The continued legislation of hemp, which can be used in foods and fabrics and paper and nutritional supplements, could create a $20 billion market for CBD (a chemical compound of hemp) by 2022 with companies as large as Coca-Cola looking to get in on the action.
Born into it
Nashua farm manager Ethan Vorhes has been around farming for all of his 35 years. It’s seven-day-a-week work that involves a lot of early, early mornings and more than a few late, late nights.
Mother nature dictates Vorhes’ schedule for Third Wave Farms and she can be exceptionally cruel, especially in the winter time, he said.
So can the economy.
The financial crisis didn’t spare Vorhes or some of the members of his family and their farm went into litigation after their grandmother died.
He has a couple hundred cattle in operation and is steadily trying to buy them back.
“We’re just surviving at this point, but hemp offers hope,” Vorhes said while looking over his cattle pen.
You have free articles remaining.
He first wandered into the hemp industry around 2015 and has been involved with it, in varying capacities, since that time.
As he started to talk more and more with the Iowa Hemp Association, which is a 501©3 nonprofit hemp advocacy group based in Urbandale, Vorhes says he was blown away by the science.
“With hemp, you have the fiber that’s outside of the plant. You also have the oil and seed cake which can be further into protein,” Vorhes said. “Hemp feed is more filling, there’s more protein and it helps with gut-health,” Vorhes said.
In addition to the benefits for cattle, Vorhes said that industrial hemp growing would be a boon for the environment.
Studies at the Colorado State University by plant biologist Gavin Stonehouse showed evidence that hemp could handle selenium, which can pollute the environment when produced in excess by agricultural practices.
“We can have a negative carbon impact,” Vorhes said. “I think people will support us if they know we’re out there fighting the good fight.”
Where things stand
Vorhes has come a ways with the industrial hemp industry in just a few short years.
He can rattle off pertinent information about the myriad potential benefits with ease. He now works as a director of the Iowa Hemp Association. He was at the capitol for Reynolds’ signing of the bill into law. And he now travels around presenting info about industrial hemp to interested parties.
Vorhes took time to answer some questions associated with growing hemp:
With industrial hemp being approved, how prevalent do you see it becoming?—I see it becoming bigger than corn. Corn and hemp will be the two major crops of the future. You’ll be able to generate multiple revenue streams and develop healthier rotations.
Do you think the billion-dollar-plus estimates for a national market are realistic? — Yeah. Absolutely. I think we’ll surpass that year one. The cannabinoid market is huge.
Is traveling and presenting about hemp something you’ve only recently started doing? — It was around three years ago. I speak now for the Hemp Feed Coalition. I’ve done six states in the past year. The past two years have kind of exploded for me.
What are some of the most common questions that get asked at those events? — The most common misunderstanding is that we’re not talking about replacing corn. We’re talking about healthy rotations with corn.
Would folding industrial hemp into the mix of crops require any new equipment purchases or labor additions? — With the current grain market, it’ll be easy for farmers to transition into this. We have the tools in place for the mast part. The thing we lack the most is infrastructure for extraction. There are only a few sources for botanical extract dryers and the lead time on them is 18 months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.