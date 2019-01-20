BELLEVUE (AP) — Karen and Greg Langseth opened Lock 12 Music and Trading Co. in Bellevue in 2014 with a mission to send the gift of music to Jackson County.
But on a recent Saturday night, the music came to Lock 12.
Michael Moncada & Whiskey High took the stage situated in front of the storefront window. Moncada crooned earthy country-rock tunes as his bandmates played with the glow of Christmas lights illuminating their backs. All the while, a painting of Johnny Cash hung above them.
Music can be felt in every facet of Lock 12. Guitars line the walls, and art pieces depicting music icons like Bob Marley and Prince can be found throughout the building.
That devotion to music is one of the reasons Moncada and his band have continually come back to play in Bellevue.
“We’ve had 243 shows this year, and this is one of the best places to play,” Moncada told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s got the best atmosphere.”
Lock 12, the music store, still exists. Almost all those guitars on the wall are for sale. But about two years ago, Karen and Greg Langseth chose to focus on bringing more live music to their establishment.
“We were trying to find ways to survive in a small town, so we put a bar in the music store,” Karen Langseth said jokingly. “It’s worked out pretty well so far.”
Every Saturday, Lock 12 hosts a local band or artist. The venue typically features musicians who play a combination of rock ‘n’ roll and country music.
While a bar was built, the music focus of the business remains, Karen said.
“We put the music first,” she said. “It’s important for us that these bands can play uninterrupted and everyone can have a good time.”
Lock 12 also takes pride in displaying the history of its building. The building was constructed in the 1800s as a bank, and much of the building’s past remains.
Guitars and other musical instruments rest in the belly of an old bank vault. An ornate, 18th century-style ceiling hovers above the stage.
Karen Langseth said it was important for the couple to make the building a unique venue to attend.
“We think it’s pretty cool in here,” Karen Langseth said. “I think people like looking around.”
The reaction to bringing in bands to Bellevue has been very popular, she said, with several Bellevue residents making it out to the store every weekend to see who is playing.
One of those regulars, Abby Michels, of Bellevue, said she has been coming to Lock 12 almost every Saturday night.
“I love the atmosphere and the music,” Michels said. “It’s an energetic place.”
Karen Langseth said she hopes to continue to grow the live music presence at Lock 12. For the past four years, the store has hosted Locktoberfest, a small music festival in October featuring local bands.
More than anything, she hopes Lock 12 can be a stepping stone for local bands that go on to reach national recognition.
To her, the bands playing at her venue deserve to be heard by everyone. But, for now, she is glad she could bring them to the residents of Bellevue.
“I think it would be cool to see them on (Country Music Television) one day,” Langseth said. “Hopefully, they don’t forget where they came from and will still play for us. That would be pretty cool.”
