CEDAR FALLS — Mudd Advertising will celebrate its 20th year of Gung Ho staff meetings taking place in Mudd Advertising’s studio at 8 a.m. Friday, featuring Ken Blanchard, the author of “Gung Ho!,” and Jim Mudd Sr., founder of Mudd Advertising.
Blanchard and Mudd will share stories, along with special guest Phil Hodges. Mudd Advertising will be showing a “sizzle reel” of guests/appearances from the past 20 years of Gung Ho staff meetings.
The community is invited to the meeting as well as the barbecue lunch at 11:30 a.m.
