CEDAR FALLS — Those attending Mudd Advertising’s “20 Years of Gung Ho” event, celebrating author Ken Blanchard’s contributions to the culture of Mudd, weren’t only Mudd employees.
“You’re my motivational speaking idol,” former UNI women’s basketball coach Tony DiCecco told Blanchard on Friday morning, before asking, “How do we get our society to understand that leaders are so important?”
Seated beside Mudd founder Jim Mudd Sr., Blanchard pointed out the country seemed more divided than ever.
“We don’t have a vision for our country anymore. We don’t know what values we have, what direction we’re going,” he said. “If you have a disagreement, people attack you.”
But, he said, we’re not in a unique age — he spoke of a book he read, “Miracle at Philadelphia,” where the writers of the U.S. Constitution found themselves in a similar predicament of ego and varying viewpoints that he argued we find ourselves in today.
“Here, you had all these egomaniacs,” Blanchard said of the Founding Fathers. “Every time someone would get out of control, someone else would say, ‘What about our vision for the U.S.?’”
Having a vision is crucial for good leadership, Blanchard said.
“Jim Mudd (Sr.) had a vision for Mudd Advertising. In the Bible, it says people without vision will perish,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard, Mudd Sr. and special guest Phil Hodges spoke to a crowd about God, leadership and growing a company during Friday’s “20 Years of Gung Ho,” event, named after a leadership book Blanchard wrote called “Gung Ho! Turn On the People in Any Organization.”
The semi-monthly “Gung Ho” meetings provide a space to recognize employees’ achievements — and having Blanchard on staff for one of them is especially exciting, Mudd Sr. said.
“He’s a stimulant,” Mudd said.
Blanchard said Mudd Advertising was a great example of a company abiding by his book’s principles.
“I think examples of people who took theory and put it into practice just need to get out there,” he said. “Mudd’s been a good news story for a long time. I’m interested in companies like that.”
Watch a video here: https://vimeo.com/studio5mudd/review/284786595/b4fdf32515
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.