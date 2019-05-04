WATERLOO — William L. Burt’s dream of operating a mobile barbershop is on hold — for now.
Burt, who cuts hair at four different locations in the Cedar Valley, has been trying to launch Kut Kings, a mobile barbershop, since December. But Iowa code prohibits barber shops not having a fixed location.
The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, who said Burt wants to serve people who can’t come to his shop, such as people at homeless shelters, veterans clubs, senior centers and schools.
The bill went through the Iowa House, but was stopped by Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, later in the State Government Committee.
“A no vote won’t stop me,” Burt said. “So if the people need me, give me a call.”
Burt has been one of Smith’s barbers throughout his life.
“Some of the things that he was doing are really in line with my mission as a member of the Legislature,” Smith said.
The legislation to legalize mobile barbershops was bipartisan and had a Republican co-sponsor, Smith said. Americans For Prosperity also endorsed the bill.
“It passed in the House with broad support,” Smith said. “We were pretty surprised to see when it, singularly, was pulled out of a cosmetologist bill. It was the only thing that was pulled out of that bill.”
Zaun never made his reasons for opposing the bill clear, Smith said.
“He was pretty dead set on not negotiating and not having a conversation about it,” Smith said. “To me, if we’re allowed to groom a dog in a mobile vehicle, then it doesn’t make sense why we can’t have a barbershop do the same thing for humans.”
Zaun didn’t respond to The Courier’s call for comments on the legislation.
Smith plans to start over again next year.
“This was just the first step,” Smith said. “We’re definitely not finished.”
Mobile barbershops are going to become a need, especially in rural Iowa, he said.
Burt hopes the legislation moves forward next year.
“I’m keeping my ducks in a row,” Burt said. “I’m kind of just waiting in limbo.”
If he’s unable to operate in the state, Burt said he’ll leave Iowa to operate Kut Kings. “It doesn’t stop here.”
Currently, his prospective shop is sitting in his backyard waiting to be used.
“Everything’s tied up. It’s like a clogged drain right now,” Burt said. “I’m just trying to stay afloat.”
Burt has invested thousands of dollars into the stalled project, but he’s still making house calls.
“If you need me, if you’ve got anybody that’s sick or shut-in, give me a call,” Burt said. “I just won’t pull the bus and cause a big scene, but I will bring my clippers.”
