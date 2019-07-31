DES MOINES – MidAmerican Energy Co. Wednesday launched a first-of-its kind effort in Iowa to establish a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in more than a dozen cities throughout the state, including Waterloo.
The company plans to build publicly accessible direct current fast-charging stations, with two charging plugs per station, in 15 urban and rural communities. A DC fast-charger, also called a “Level 3” charger, can generally charge an electric vehicle in 20-45 minutes.
MidAmerican Energy is now accepting applications from businesses and community entities in targeted areas that are interested in hosting charging facilities that MidAmerican Energy will purchase, install and maintain. The company will select at least one location in each targeted area.
MidAmerican Energy seeks to install DC fast-charging sites in Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Davenport, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg, Iowa City, Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Oskaloosa, Sheldon, Sioux City and Waterloo, which are all within the company’s service territory.
Once MidAmerican Energy selects site hosts, the company plans to begin building the charging network by the end of the year.
Charging station hosts will set their own usage fees, consistent with state laws and regulations.
To further promote electric vehicle adoption in Iowa, this year, MidAmerican Energy started offering electric vehicle and charging station rebates to its customers.
The company provides $500 rebates to residential customers who buy or lease a new electric vehicle. The company also offers $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase “Level 2” charging stations, which generally charge electric vehicles in 4-8 hours.
Rebate information is available on the company’s website at MidAmericanEnergy.com.
