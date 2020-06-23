Metro Briefs

Curbside meals served Thursday
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will be distributing meals to-go between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Come to the ramp entrance at the back of the church and ring the bell. Meals will be brought out to you.
WHC speaker series
WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly speakers series on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. online via Google Meet.
Jennifer Burke, certified therapeutic pain specialist at Taylor Physical Therapy, will present “Treatments for Chronic Pain.”
The presentation will take place via Google Meet at meet.google.com/hrd-zpmk-xqv. You can also join by phone at (518) 551-0947, PIN 370 935 495 #. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
CF offices closed July 3
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Friday, July 3. Residents having Friday, July 3, as their garbage collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed July 3 and July 4. Both facilities will reopen Monday, July 6.
If you have questions please feel free to call the Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Virtual fundraiser
WATERLOO — The 11th annual Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K Run/Walk fundraiser will be a virtual event June 26-28.
Participants are encouraged to walk their own dog or sign up to walk an adoptable dog from CBHS. All proceeds from the Furry 5K will benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.
Due to social distancing requirements, participants may complete their 5K anywhere there is space to run and at their own leisure. Times are recorded using the “It’s Your Race” mobile app.
Registration is $30, which includes a commemorative tie-dye Furry 5K T-shirt and a chance to win prizes donated by event sponsors, which include The VGM Group, Conagra Brands, and Coldwell Banker Elevated Real Estate. There is an optional $15 sign-up with no T-shirt included.
Register online at at CBHSFurry5k.itsyourrace.com.
Bayer Fund gives Food Bank $2,500
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $2,500 Bayer Fund grant from Bayer representatives in Northeast Iowa.
Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, located in Waterloo.
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to more than 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.
