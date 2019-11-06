DES MOINES – MercyOne and Premier Health, a national urgent care provider, Wednesday announced the signing of a nonbinding letter of intent to form a joint venture for urgent care services.
The organizations now enter into the due diligence process to explore a strategic partnership. In the proposal, specific existing MercyOne urgent care clinics, including one in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein, will remain branded MercyOne Urgent Care, with Premier Health managing day-to-day operations.
“This partnership will enable both organizations to build upon their unique strengths, while allowing MercyOne to accelerate growth and innovation with the additional capital, resources and expertise provided by Premier Health,” said MercyOne Chief Executive Officer Bob Ritz. “By partnering with Premier Health, we would gain access to their best practices, state-of-the-art technology and unique patient access tools – all of which will help us to further innovate and expand our clinics statewide.”
Founded and led by physicians, Premier Health is a leading independent, national urgent care operator focused on joint ventures with health systems for more than 20 years.
Based in Baton Rouge, La., Premier Health operates more than 60 fully accredited clinics in seven states and Puerto Rico, and employs more than 1,100 team members, including 275-plus physicians and advanced practice providers.
After the due diligence process and approval from regulatory agencies, the joint venture partnership is expected to be finalized by January. Each organization will have 50/50 joint ownership and equal representation on the joint venture’s board of directors.
The MercyOne and Premier Health proposed joint venture includes the following area MercyOne urgent care clinic locations: MercyOne Waterloo Urgent Care; MercyOne Bluebell Road Urgent Care and MercyOne Oelwein Urgent Care Center
