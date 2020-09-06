MercyOne instills pride in workplace culture

“MercyOne supports this growth in its employees by allowing us to work toward their goals, supporting us financially with education reimbursement and through adjustments in schedules to accommodate school scheduling,” says Clark.

MercyOne also helped Clark balance work and home life, she adds.

“I have always been supported in trying to get to as many of my kids’ activities as possible over the years,” she notes.

“MercyOne provides compassionate care by making sure the patient is first,” adds Clark, who now works in the Cancer Treatment Center. “We are all cognizant of making the patient comfortable and knowing they are our No. 1 priority.”

This has been especially true during the COVID-19 public health crisis, explains Dusenbery.

“We are living our Key Cultural Beliefs; that has been very evident during the pandemics. “As we have dealt with these challenges, it has been enjoyable to watch colleagues go out of their way to help each other and patients. Not one person complained.”

MercyOne has always relied on a large network of volunteers to help with hospitality and other areas. True to form, many reached out at the outbreak of the pandemic to ask how they could help.