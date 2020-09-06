MercyOne instills pride in workplace culture

WATERLOO — As a MercyOne information technology technician, Kevin Kool is uniquely positioned to see the consistency of service throughout the organization.
“We have 25 locations, and I visit all of them,” Kool explains. “MercyOne takes care of their employees, old and new.”
For 45 years, Judy Matthias has loved working for MercyOne.
“They take very good care of their employees, and everyone is so friendly. We are like one big family,” she says.
Such testimonies point to the efficacy of the organization’s ongoing efforts to instill a sense of ownership and pride in the workplace culture, says Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne, Northeast Region.
“We’re very proud of our workplace culture,” says Dusenbery. “The success of any business is its people, and it’s clear we are aligned around our commitment to patient care.”
In February, staff celebrated “One Year of MercyOne” in recognition of the organization’s first year as statewide network.
All 22,000 employees in this network have gone through MercyOne culture training, which emphasizes tools and techniques to ensure consistent patient experiences. Orientation for new employees provides this training, too.
The center of culture training are MercyOne’s Five Key Cultural Beliefs:
• Be One
• Own It
• Innovate
• Improve Daily
• Personalize Care
Another facet of culture training are MercyOne’s key results, which identify areas of opportunity. These include excellence in consumer experience; team engagement; quality; ambulatory growth; and financial performance.
These concepts are reinforced through open communication and regular feedback, says Dusenbery. For example, managers, directors and senior leadership participate in daily cross-team safety huddles.
MercyOne provides employees with opportunities for continuing education, professional development and advancement within the organization, says Traci Clark.
She started in the billing office more than 20 years ago. Eventually, she received her licensed practical nurse degree, which allowed her to transition into the clinic setting.
Later, she became a limited radiation technician. After 15 years in that position, she went back to school for her registered nurse degree.
“MercyOne supports this growth in its employees by allowing us to work toward their goals, supporting us financially with education reimbursement and through adjustments in schedules to accommodate school scheduling,” says Clark.
MercyOne also helped Clark balance work and home life, she adds.
“I have always been supported in trying to get to as many of my kids’ activities as possible over the years,” she notes.
“MercyOne provides compassionate care by making sure the patient is first,” adds Clark, who now works in the Cancer Treatment Center. “We are all cognizant of making the patient comfortable and knowing they are our No. 1 priority.”
This has been especially true during the COVID-19 public health crisis, explains Dusenbery.
“We are living our Key Cultural Beliefs; that has been very evident during the pandemics. “As we have dealt with these challenges, it has been enjoyable to watch colleagues go out of their way to help each other and patients. Not one person complained.”
MercyOne has always relied on a large network of volunteers to help with hospitality and other areas. True to form, many reached out at the outbreak of the pandemic to ask how they could help.
“We were not able to have them in the hospital, doing the things they had traditionally done, due to the liability risks,” Dusenbery explains. “Nonetheless, we are blessed to be in such a giving community. We had volunteers preparing and dropping off food for essential staff, making masks and finding other ways to help.
“We rely so heavily on volunteers, and our volunteers are sorely missed,” he adds. “Four months feels like four years. We need those volunteers; they make this place a lot brighter.”
The crisis has forced staff to find solutions to new problems, such as the inability to see patients directly, Dusenbery adds.
For example, services like MercyOne’s Virtual Care option have gone from serving a handful of patients in a month to more than 200 per day.
Dusenbery hopes that after utilizing Virtual Care out of necessity, the service will become a more common option for patients in the future.
“I believe it’s important to take a crisis and find some positives that help you deliver on what people want,” says Dusenbery. “There’s story after story of staff going out of their way to help others; None of that happens without good, caring people.”
