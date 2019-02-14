MASON CITY -- A family-owned furniture business with more than 120 years worth of history in Iowa may be closing its Mason City location.
McGregors Furniture, located at 2930 Fourth St. S.W. in Mason City, featured a store closing sign on the billboard outside of the store as of Thursday afternoon.
The store did not confirm the closing but referred all questions to their corporate headquarters.
President of the company Erin McGregor could not be reached immediately for comment.
McGregors has operated in Mason City since 1963. The business was originally located on the 100 block of South Federal and moved to its current location in 1984.
There are five McGregors locations, including Mason City, Marshalltown, Coralville, Ottumwa and Waterloo. The company previously closed locations in Fort Dodge in 2018 and Charles City in 2000.
The manager of the Waterloo store said Mason City's location was the only one closing and nothing had changed for Waterloo's store.
McGregor Furniture Co. was founded in 1896 in Oskaloosa by James McGregor.
Erin McGregor is the founder’s great-granddaughter. The company is headquartered in Marshalltown.
Courier reporter Amie Steffen contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.