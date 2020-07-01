Mauer Eye Center closing as doctor retires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An ophthalmologist practicing in Waterloo for three decades is retiring and closing his office.

Dr. Richard Mauer recently announced the news in a letter to his patients and on the website of Mauer Eye Center, 2515 Cyclone Drive. His final day of seeing patients will be Aug. 27, he wrote in the announcement, “as I transition into retirement and relocation from the area.”

Mauer has been in practice in Waterloo since 1989, initially at 3825 W. Ninth St. In 1992, he relocated to 3410 Kimball Ave.

In 2008, he built a $6 million, 25,000-square-foot facility off Ridgeway Avenue and Greyhound Drive that is more than three times the size of the previous location. The venture also included d’vine Medical Spa, offering services such as massages, facials and laser treatments. According to past Courier stories, the spa was started at the Kimball location and expanded with the move.

“After 31 years of experience as an eye care specialist in the Cedar Valley, I leave behind many memories of my kind patients and will carry those experiences with me forever,” Mauer wrote in his announcement. “Thank you for the confidence you have shown me in choosing my clinic over the years. It has been an honor being your ophthalmologist.”