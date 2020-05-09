Matchmaker: Succession Iowa connects rural business buyers and sellers

Third is about legacy. “For owners who have built their business from scratch, it will continue, maybe under a different name, but by working with us to get a successful next buyer, that’s your legacy for your employees, your customers, your community and yourself,” Luensmann explained.

Beenken said most business owners are hesitant for news to leak out that they are considering selling their business, “It can be a long process, so will your customers leave if they know you’re selling, will employees quit? Those are justifiable fears and huge hurdles for an owner, especially in a smaller community. Not to mention that an owners’ whole identity is wrapped up in their business.”

He describes it as “the monkey bars of life. If you’re holding onto for dear life to the monkey bar of your business, you’re not going to give it up until you know what monkey bar you need to grab onto next. The body won’t go where the mind won’t take it. That’s why we end up seeing company owners in their 70s and 80s.”

After making the connection, Succession Iowa takes on the role of Switzerland – acting as a neutral party who educates both sides about financial valuations and the process of buying and selling a business.