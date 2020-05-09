Matchmaker: Succession Iowa connects rural business buyers and sellers

CEDAR FALLS — In rural communities across Iowa, retirement-aged business owners are faced with the dilemma of succession.
They’ve nurtured their businesses for years, whether it’s the local feed store, farm equipment sales and repair, a pharmacy or local café. Who will come after? Will it become just another empty storefront in their community?
There was a time when future generations picked up the mantle and carried on. Those days are long gone with children scattered across the country with their own careers and families, and no interest in moving back to the small town where they grew up.
On the other side of the ledger is a buyer eager to purchase an established business and put their own stamp on it. But where do they look for a business? How to they make a connection with a potential seller?
Enter Succession Iowa.
You could call the program a matchmaker between buyers and sellers. Succession Iowa is a program offered through the Center for Business Growth and Innovation at the University of Northern Iowa. Its purpose is to address the closing of viable rural businesses due to a lack of successor or exit strategy.
“The baby boomer generation has been an incredibly entrepreneurial generation, and they own lots of these businesses. Now they want to retire, or they’ve been hanging on for long after retirement. Sellers are plentiful; buyers are fewer,” said Dan Beenken, Small Business Development Center director and senior program manager for Advance Iowa.
“A lot of these business owners are getting older. Iowans are getting older in general, and we’re faced with a silver tsunami of retiring business owners in rural communities statewide. When you can’t guilt your kids into buying, you need to look elsewhere. We use the term ‘matchmaker,’ a farmersonly.com for pairing up sellers with interested buyers. We want rural communities to maintain strong businesses and avoid losing services and products and population, too, as well as a shrinking tax base.”
Owners stand to lose wealth as well.
In rural communities, Succession Iowa works predominately with ag-business, feed and grain stores, small manufacturers and other businesses that are substantial enough to entice buyers.
Selling a business can be a lengthy and involved process, Beenken said. Succession Iowa’s primary goals are to establish a fair market level valuation of the business using well-documented valuation techniques, develop an online business listing and a buyer screening to connect buyers and sellers.
And it’s better to be proactive than reactive.
Patrick Luensmann, senior program manager, said that such baseline information is vital. “A business owner needs to be able to make decisions to plan for a future beyond business. Succession Iowa can provide them a path. Often it’s the first financial information an owner gets related to what range of price they can expect out of their business. That’s the first thing. The second big thing is keeping that industry in the community.”
Third is about legacy. “For owners who have built their business from scratch, it will continue, maybe under a different name, but by working with us to get a successful next buyer, that’s your legacy for your employees, your customers, your community and yourself,” Luensmann explained.
Beenken said most business owners are hesitant for news to leak out that they are considering selling their business, “It can be a long process, so will your customers leave if they know you’re selling, will employees quit? Those are justifiable fears and huge hurdles for an owner, especially in a smaller community. Not to mention that an owners’ whole identity is wrapped up in their business.”
He describes it as “the monkey bars of life. If you’re holding onto for dear life to the monkey bar of your business, you’re not going to give it up until you know what monkey bar you need to grab onto next. The body won’t go where the mind won’t take it. That’s why we end up seeing company owners in their 70s and 80s.”
After making the connection, Succession Iowa takes on the role of Switzerland – acting as a neutral party who educates both sides about financial valuations and the process of buying and selling a business.
“For the business owner, you only sell your business once. Most people haven’t done it before and can’t draw on experience from previous sales. They want to know why their business is valued in a certain range.”
Succession Iowa provides a valuation that gives them a range of value for the company based on the industry, location and profitability. The program partners with the Finance Department at UNI’s College of Business, working closely with Brett Olsen, assistant professor of finance. Luensmann said student teams conduct the bulk of financial analysis and build a small business valuation model for a particular business,
“It’s easy to value big business because you have tons of financial information. Trying to value a small business becomes a blend of art and science, and the students who do the analysis of industry comparisons have done a masterful job,” Luensmann explained.
Beenken added, “On the buyer’s side, it’s all about taste and fit. Typically, you only buy a business once, but in some cases buyers are very sophisticated and know what they’re doing and don’t need us beyond the introduction and general information,” Beenken said.
For more information about Succession Iowa, visit https://cbgi.uni.edu/succession-iowa.
