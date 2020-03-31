Martin Bros. laying off some staff in face of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEDAR FALLS — Martin Bros. Distributing is laying off some employees as the food service company braces for "significant disruption" from mandated coronavirus-related shutdowns of businesses and schools.

The company released a statement to The Courier Tuesday explaining that it has "made every effort to reduce costs while minimizing the impact to our workforce. Unfortunately, some personnel changes throughout our business were also necessary as we navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times."

It did not indicate how many and what type of positions were being terminated or where the jobs are located. A 2017 Courier story said the company had 660 employees at that point.

Martin Bros. is headquartered in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. The company distributes food throughout Iowa as well as in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and other surrounding states, according to its website. Clients include restaurants, health care facilities, schools and convenience stores.

Current conditions causing reductions in business for the company "required us to protect the stability of Martin Bros. and its employee-owners," the statement noted.