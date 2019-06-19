WATERLOO – The Courtyard by Marriott at TechWorks, formerly the John Deere C-2 building, has received one of Iowa’s top historic preservation awards from the State Historical Society.
The William J. Wagner Award recognizes the historic preservation project as one that “best exemplifies use of the U.S. secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation,’’ according to the State Historical Society.
The hotel, located at 250 Westfield Ave., was a $43 million renovation of a 1947 John Deere manufacturing building into a hotel, restaurant and training center. For decades, tractor manufacturing was concentrated at the site until Deere expanded to several facilities around Waterloo-Cedar Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s.
The hotel began taking reservations in 2017. Floors in the structure were raised above the original manufacturing floor to give hotel patrons picturesque views outside the now-restored windows. One floor is a conference and training center, and there is an upper-level swimming pool, workout area and conference space.
The state awards recognize projects that exemplify the best practices of historic preservation, meet the U.S. secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation of historic buildings and use the State Historic Preservation and Cultural and Entertainment District Tax Credit Program.
In addition, the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission recognized the Courtyard by Marriott with an award in April.
