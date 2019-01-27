INDEPENDENCE — Confinement site manure applicators should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to maintain or renew their confinement site manure applicator certification.
The Buchanan County workshop will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
The workshop serves as initial certification for applicators who are not currently certified, recertification for those renewing licenses and as continuing education for applicators in their second or third year of their license.
The 2019 confinement site program will include rules for applicators as well as land-application and setback distance requirements, water quality, timing of manure, DOT road rules and DNR’s top violations.
Operators must be certified to handle, transport and apply manure if the confinement livestock operation has more than a 500-animal unit capacity unless the manure is applied by a commercial manure applicator. The certification fee is $100 for a three-year certificate. This fee is paid when applicators initially get certified and then every three years when they re-certify to apply manure.
Confinement site applicators are also required to pay an annual education fee of $25. All fees and application forms must be sent to the Iowa DNR to complete certification requirements.
ISU Extension and Outreach will charge a $10 fee to applicators choosing to view the certification materials on a non-scheduled re-show day at the county office. For this reason, all applicators are encouraged to attend the workshops or to plan to view training materials on the scheduled re-show date at their local county extension office. This fee will not apply to workshops or scheduled re-show dates. Contact the county extension office to determine which days are scheduled for the manure applicator certification programs.
Applicators also can take training online at the DNR MAC eLearning site at https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.
Applicators are encouraged to complete certification requirements annually prior to March 1 to meet certification deadlines and avoid being assessed a $12.50 late fee for re-certification.
For more information about meeting dates and locations, or to schedule an appointment to attend training, contact the ISU Extension Buchanan County office at 334-7161 or go to http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/confinementsitebrochure.pdf to see the 2019 workshop schedule.
