WATERLOO — “This is my, uh, death trap,” Jesse Van Engelenhoven told the crowd gathered around his electric car.
He explained to those gathered for the Cedar Valley MakerSpace open house Thursday evening that he hadn’t originally planned on building a car, but he had accumulated a few parts. In the span of a year, between his own house and the MakerSpace, he built most of a 100-volt car that can currently run for about an hour at 45 miles per hour.
It’s a big hobby project, but even so, Van Engelenhoven’s not married to it — he mentioned he was toying with the idea of tearing it apart and building a minibike with the parts. He just likes seeing what he can do.
“I’ve got the batteries, I’ve got the motor. Why don’t I build something?” he said.
Those who think like Van Engelenhoven would fit in well at the MakerSpace, a nonprofit, industrial shared workspace on the third floor of the Cedar Valley Tech Works building on the outskirts of Waterloo’s downtown.
In its third year, the MakerSpace has grown to 70 members and added new equipment, much of it courtesy of Black Hawk County Gaming Association grants and the McElroy Trust, said acting director Mike Hoffman.
Hoffman was part of a group of six volunteer members who came up with the concept and helped to begin the space. He demonstrated the CNC machine — modified for the open house to simply draw on paper instead of cut through wood — and said it’s one of the more popular machines in the MakerSpace, with most people using it to make wood furniture.
“I tell people when they come in, go Google,” Hoffman said. “There’s 1,001 things you can build with a CNC machine.”
Members can get trained on anything from a core group of people familiar with the machines, and Hoffman said they’re also looking for more people skilled on their machines to potentially offer classes. But plenty of people who already know what they’re doing use the space because they otherwise don’t have access to the machines they need — like school groups making everything from birdhouses to robots to rockets.
“There’s just a lot of creative people who work with tools that come here — that’s why I like it,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said most people at the MakerSpace are hobbyists, though some use the space to create things for a business they run, something board members are considering cracking down on.
“It’s more for prototyping,” Hoffman said. “But it’s certainly a great place as an incubator, to test out your ideas and see if the product’s going to fly.”
Memberships at the MakerSpace are $40 per month or $75 for a family, which includes 24-hour access to the equipment and tools as well as mentors. Hoffman said the space can handle double or triple the number of members it has now.
“At $40 a month, with this kind of equipment, that’s cheap,” he said.
