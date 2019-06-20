WAVERLY -- Summit Ag Investors, the asset management arm of Summit Agricultural Group based in Hardin County, and GMT Corp. of Waverly announced Thursday that Summit intends to acquire a majority interest in GMT.
GMT officials said that company founders Larry and Jill Graening, who founded the company in Waverly in 1973, will exit the business. The Graening family will maintain an ownership interest in GMT, with Jared Graening and Darcy Graening Knights continuing to operate the company. Jared Graening will serve as president and CEO.
“On behalf of the Graening family we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Summit,” said Larry Graening, founder of GMT. “One of the key components of our succession plan was to partner with a group that understood the importance of continued investment here in Waverly.”
“The Graening family built an incredible company in GMT that has shown the ability to adapt over the past five decades to meet the evolving needs of its customers,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. “GMT’s niche of producing the largest, most complex parts for some of the world’s leading equipment companies makes them a crucial part of their customers’ global supply chains. We look forward to working with leadership at GMT. Our objective is to build on the legacy created over the past 46 years and help position the company for continued success.”
GMT is a precision manufacturer of complex machined and fabricated components for original equipment manufacturers across a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, defense, and airport support. The organization employs more than 275 at its three manufacturing locations in Waverly and is a key supplier to customers, including Deere & Co., Caterpillar, TechnipFMC, Lockheed Martin, and JBT AeroTech.
GMT will continue to be based in Waverly, where the company has a long history of community involvement and corporate stewardship. The investment from Summit will expand GMT’s opportunities for growth and enhance GMT’s ability to deliver exceptional service and performance to its customers, officials said.
“We are thrilled that GMT will be the first acquisition in our new strategy to invest in Midwestern companies involved in agriculture. We see significant opportunity to expand their capabilities into new markets and geographies,” said Justin Kirchhoff, managing director and head of private equity for Summit Agricultural Group.
