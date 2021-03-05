Main Street Waterloo collaborated with businesses, community to 'support local' during pandemic

As an organization, Main Street Waterloo worked to find ways to help drive customers into the businesses through increased marketing and efforts such as Takeout Tuesday, Shop Downtown Saturdays, Holiday Parking program and Mayor Hart’s 5 for 5 Shop Small Challenge.

We also worked with the City of Waterloo on the implementation of Grab-n-Go Zones, 15-minute free parking for easy pick-up or drop-off. New opportunities were generated through creative collaborations that brought us together with communitywide campaigns which encouraged “support” local campaigns. Who didn’t love “Eat, Love, Waterloo” and the “Hall on the Wall” support local campaigns?

COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life, but despite it all, we have seen progress amidst the pandemic in Downtown Waterloo. We have been able to keep things moving in a forward direction and are pleased to see multiple development projects come to completion, projects continue and new ones begin.

The completion of two historic renovations, the Masonic Temple and Friedl Bakery, added almost 40 residential units, three storefronts and collaborative workspace to downtown. Work on the Art Bloc continued and has positioned it to open early this year, offering 72 residential units and a storefront.