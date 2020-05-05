Maddie Poppe to give online concert to support local businesses

WATERLOO – Live the Valley and Cedar Valley Strong will host a free live concert from local star Maddie Poppe this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to help support and benefit Cedar Valley businesses.
The concert will be livestreamed on Live the Valley’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as on the Cedar Valley Strong Facebook page. Poppe will perform some of her new song releases, answer questions and engage with the online audience.
Poppe, native from Clarksville, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and season 16 winner of American Idol. She is a multi-instrumentalist playing guitar, piano, and ukulele. Prior to winning American Idol, Poppe released an EP titled Songs from the Basement.
Poppe is excited to bring a fun event to Cedar Valley community members and support local businesses through the #CedarValleyStrong movement.
Cedar Valley Strong is a local movement to support locally owned businesses. You can purchase gift cards from the website and donate to help future initiatives and projects. There will be giveaways to local businesses throughout the concert.
To learn more about how to support local businesses and community members, visit www.cedarvalleystrong.com.
You can learn more about concert details at https://livethevalley.com/virtual-concerts/.
More concerts are coming featuring artists and groups with a strong connection to the Cedar Valley are coming.
