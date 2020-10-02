Mack + Mav boutique moves to new, bigger downtown CF spot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was so scared when we had to close down,” she said.

Reynolds pivoted hard to online sales. To her surprise, April and May were her busiest months.

“Online has shown up tremendously through the pandemic,” she said.

It made the decision to move her store to a larger, more prominent space, just two doors down from Hurts Donuts, much easier.

The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required and swag bags will be given out to the first 10 people arriving at 10 a.m. and another 10 at noon, so customers will hopefully be more spread out, she said.

Mack + Mav will still feature the young contemporary apparel customers are familiar with, while also incorporating more jewelry, shoes, bath items and other gift items.

She also sells Save the Children shirts, with proceeds going to Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit that assists governments worldwide to save children from human and sex trafficking, as well as the local anti-trafficking organization Friends of the Family.

“It’s just an important thing people should be aware of,” Reynolds said of the cause. “There’s a huge problem in America, and I don’t feel a lot of people know about it.”

