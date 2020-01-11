Longtime Dubuque manufacturer proud of ability to change

Parts are then sent to the tooth-cutting department, where the “teeth” of the gears are etched into the product. Afterward, the products get “burred,” a process that involves removing the sharp edges.

The parts are ultimately sent to an outside facility where they undergo heat treatment. This process ensures a hardened and more durable surface.

While many products follow a general path to completion, Meehan emphasized that each part is tailored specifically to a client’s needs.

“Everything we make is per our customer’s designs,” Meehan said.

For more than 120 years, Adams Co. called the Ice Harbor home.

In the early 2000s, however, efforts to reshape the Port of Dubuque into a more tourist-friendly location precipitated an end to this lengthy run. Officials from the City of Dubuque and Adams Co. worked in conjunction on a relocation plan that ultimately prompted the company’s move to Dubuque Industrial Center West.

In 2004, the company moved into a newly constructed, 50,000 square-foot building that sits on 9 acres along Chavenelle Road.

The company now has resided in that same facility for 15 years. However, the equipment and processes within continue to change rapidly.