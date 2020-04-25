Local woman wins national award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Last week, the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) announced that Trang Conrad, a direct support professional at Exceptional Persons Inc. (EPI), has been named the recipient of the 2020 Iowa Direct Support Professional of the Year award.

Conrad joins 54 other recipients of ANCOR’s 2020 Direct Support Professional of the Year awards, chosen from a field of 300 outstanding nominees.

"We appreciate so much Chu’s commitment and long service to persons served by EPI. We have always known she is a star and we are thrilled that she is being recognized by ANCOR as the Iowa DSP of the year. We could not be more proud of her and her 25 yearlong dedication and commitment to true community inclusion for the individuals we support,” said EPI's Executive Director, Chris Sparks.

Since 2007, ANCOR’s annual DSP of the Year awards recognize outstanding professionals who deliver long-term supports and services to people with I/DD. The awards celebrate the important role DSPs play in ensuring individuals with I/DD are included and empowered in the community, and raise awareness about a direct support workforce in crisis. Inadequate investments in this essential workforce have led to turnover rates in excess of 50 percent and vacancy rates that average 18 to 20 percent nationally.

