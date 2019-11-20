{{featured_button_text}}
Kwik Stars in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are beginning a delivery service.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO – On Wednesday, Kwik Star launched online ordering and delivery on EatStreet for 12 stores throughout Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

The group of Kwik Stars are the first to launch online ordering and delivery in Iowa. Recently, its sister brand, Kwik Trip, launched delivery in Wisconsin.

The two Wisconsin-based companies came together after years of customer inquiries into when Kwik Star would launch delivery. To celebrate, the two companies are offering free delivery in each of the three cities over the next two weeks.

These stores now offer online ordering and delivery:

Waterloo

  • 1214 Franklin St.
  • 1717 E. San Marnan Drive
  • 1636 W. Fourth St.
  • 875 Fisher Drive
  • 1105 Cedar Bend St.
  • 707 Broadway St.
  • 111 E. Donald St.

Cedar Falls

  • 2019 College St.
  • 4515 Coneflower Parkway
  • 7500 Nordic Drive

