Directors named for area board

WATERLOO – Bryan Earnest, president of Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, was elected as chair of the Grow Cedar Valley board of directors. He began his term at the annual meeting last Tuesday.

Earnest will chair the regional economic and community development organization through the 2020 fiscal year.

Other officers elected to lead the organization are Vice Chair Chris Fereday, PDCM Insurance; Treasurer Leslie Prideaux, UNI Alumni Association; and Past Chair Eric Johnson, Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C.

The officers are joined by Mayor Jim Brown, city of Cedar Falls; Dave DeVault, John Deere Waterloo Works; Chamber Council Chair Deonna Fritz, Expense Reduction Analysts; Mayor Quentin Hart, city of Waterloo; and TechWorks Campus Chair Tim Hurley to form Grow Cedar Valley’s Executive Committee.

The newly elected members of the board include Christy Decker, Dupaco Community Credit Union; Todd Holcomb, Hawkeye Community College; John Huff, KWWL; and Amy Mohr, UNI.

Retiring from the board are Dr. Linda Allen; Ty Kimble, TrueNorth Cos.; and Bob Smith Jr., Strategic Foresights.

KCRG anchor set to retire

CEDAR RAPIDS — After nearly 34 years in the KCRG-TV9 anchor’s chair, Bruce Aune has announced that he intends to retire early next year. Aune’s last day on air is scheduled for March 6, 2020.

KCRG-TV9 is an ABC affiliate serving a 21-county area in eastern Iowa. The station is owned by Gray Television.

Speakers to talk estate transition

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County’s Women, Land and Legacy will host Mike Downey, Steven Bohr and Glen Moeller from Next Generation Ag Advocates, to share their expertise on transition and estate planning and leasing programs.

The free workshop for farmers, landowners and ag industry professionals will be Aug. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres and Agribition Center.

This workshop is open to all. Registration is required, with a deadline of July 29. To register contact the Buchanan County extension office at 334-7161 or email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com, or visit the registration online link at https://forms.gle/n3iGDtT1NfTXJNXW6. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m., followed by program at 6:30 p.m.

Area Servpro owners honored

WATERLOO — Servpro recognized the Waterloo-area franchisee at its recent 50th annual convention.

Scott Demuth and Walter D. McCausland III, owners of Servpro of Black Hawk County, received the Millionaire’s Platinum award.

Cornfed Designs named dealer

GRUNDY CENTER — U-Haul Co. of Iowa Inc. is announcing that Cornfed Designs LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Grundy Center community.

Cornfed Designs, 106 Fourth St., will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

