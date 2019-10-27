{{featured_button_text}}
FSB to sponsor
career center

WATERLOO -- Farmers State Bank has joined the Waterloo Career Center as a business sponsor.

FSB will support the financial services pathway at the center, in addition to other career programs offered like marketing management and information technology (networking and web and mobile).

Pesticide course
offered in Tripoli

TRIPOLI -- Bremer County will offer the ornamental and turfgrass applicators continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators Nov. 13.

The program can be seen at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program team.

The local attendance site is Tripoli. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 6 and $45 after Nov. 6. To register, call 882-4275 or email tcurley@iastate.edu.

Additional information and registration forms can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.

