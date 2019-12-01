Accel acquires Premier Advisors
CEDAR FALLS — Accel Wealth Management, a financial services division of Accel Holdings Inc., has acquired Premier Advisors, an independent financial management consulting firm located in Cedar Rapids.
The Accel Group is one of Iowa’s independent insurance agencies, with offices in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Waverly and West Des Moines.
Specialty clinics at new location
WATERLOO — Dr. David Cong-don has announced that the Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy, Facial Plastic Surgery, Hearing, Rejuvenation, and Skin Cancer have moved to a new location.
These specialty clinics are now located at 2515 Cyclone Drive, Suite B in Waterloo, adjacent to Mauer Eye Center. Specialists and staff began seeing patients in the new location Nov. 11.
“Having all of our clinics and specialists under one roof allows us to improve the patient experience by making it easier for patients to take care of a variety of health needs in one place,” said Congdon. “Instead of having to go from office to office, patients only need to make one stop.”
The Cedar Valley Centers for ENT, Sinus & Allergy, Facial Plastic Surgery, Hearing, Rejuvenation, and Skin Cancer also maintain outreach clinics in Grundy Center, Independence, and Waverly. The new location in Waterloo will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (319) 888-8044.
New orthopedic center opens
WATERLOO — A ribbon cutting for the new Cedar Valley Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Therapy center will be 5 p.m. Thursday at 1631 Logan Ave., Waterloo.
The building owner are Drs. Thomas Gorsche, Robert Bartelt and Mark Gorsche.
The 11,000-square-foot office was built by Larson Construction of Independence.
The office features significant size and space upgrades from the doctors’ previous office, including in-office physical therapy, a room for minor procedures, and radiology.
Cedar Valley Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Therapy is a branch of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, the oldest and largest independent physician-owned medical practice in the Cedar Valley, which has been in operation since 1995.
Dr. Thomas Gorsche finished his orthopedic residency at Mayo Clinic in 1986 and was a founding member of CVMS. Dr. Bartelt has been in practice locally since also graduating residency in orthopedic surgery at Mayo Clinic in 2011. Dr. Mark Gorsche has returned to the Cedar Valley after his graduation from University of Michigan orthopedic residency in 2018.
The center has has two nurse practitioners, Stephanie Smith, ARNP, and Megan Imoehl, ARNP. Therapy services including occupational rehab will be provided by Mitch Fonley, MPT, and Dave Fricke, MS, ATC, LAT.
