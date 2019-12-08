Veridian gives to nonprofits
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union awarded $34,000 to 12 nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to conclude its Spark the Spirit giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Veridian employees nominated their favorite local nonprofit organizations to be eligible for the donations, and public voting from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1 determined which organizations received funding. Organizations with the highest vote totals in each of four geographic regions received $5,000. The second- and third-highest received $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.
Spark the Spirit donation recipients in each region include:
- NAMI Black Hawk County—$5,000.
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity—$2,500.
- Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary—$1,000.
Details on donation recipients, vote totals and more are available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
UNI team wins tax competition
CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa’s team of five students was named as one of nine regional winners of Deloitte FanTAXtic, Deloitte’s student Tax Case Study Competition. Nearly 60 teams representing more than 40 colleges and universities participated in the regional event from Nov. 7-8, held at 13 Deloitte offices across the U.S.
The team included Al Faisal Yasin, Knoxville native, Cassidy Pearson and Jacqueline Hicks from Cedar Rapids, Carson Enrenberg from Story City and Dyersville native Nate Funke.
On Jan. 18, the team will compete for nearly $50,000 in individual scholarships and institutional awards at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national competition taking place at Deloitte University, Deloitte’s national learning and leadership development center near Dallas, Texas.
