Kittle awarded $2K ag grant
CEDAR FALLS — Ashley Kittle at the Tallgrass Prairie Center in Cedar Falls was selected to receive a $199,547 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
She received the grant for the project, “Towards Widespread Adoption of Prairie Conservation Strips: Case Studies Increase Expertise of Professional Farm Managers, Landowners, and Farmers.”
‘Sip and Savor’ event set in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The public is invited to Cedar Falls Community Main Street’s “Sip and Savor in Naked Spaces,” a casual, interactive evening out.
While attendees sample signature soups and drinks from downtown district restaurants, there will be a self-guided, behind-the-scenes tour of available spaces.
There will be 10 stops along the tour, including the former St. Vincent de Paul building, 100 E. Second St., overlooking the new plaza, and the newly opened Hampton Inn.
The event will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Check in at the Community Main Street office, 310 E. Fourth St., between 5:30 and 6 p.m. to receive a tour pass. A limited number of tickets are on sale. For reservations and more information call the Community Main Street office at 277-0213. Tickets are $15 and available online at www.communitymainstreet.org
Peoples Clinic earns awards
WATERLOO — This August, Peoples Community Health Clinic received several quality improvement awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The awards recognize improvements in community health centers across the country in their work to provide effective health care for underserved communities.
Peoples Community Health Clinic received four awards totaling $103,398 in recognition of their clinical quality measures. The clinic ranked in the top 10% of the nation’s health centers for the best overall clinical performance.
Peoples Community Health Clinic is a member center of the Iowa Primary Care Association, a nonprofit membership association that supports health centers across the state with training and technical assistance.
Businesses set at Bunger fair
EVANSDALE — Area business have signed up for an in-house career fair for eighth-graders at Bunger Middle School Oct. 16.
Iowa Workforce will talk to students about careers/jobs in the next five to 10 years when eighth-graders will enter the workforce. They will also talk about how eighth-graders can become marketable for employment as they enter high school.
Vendors presenting at the event include: Experience Waterloo, Rydell, Hawkeye Transportation Center and Den Herder Vet Hospital, among others.
Talent meeting set at Hawkeye
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host the Association for Talent Development Hawkeye Chapter meeting focused on using technology in learning and development.
The meeting will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in Buchanan Hall, Room 121. The workshop “Getting Started with Augmented Reality” is an introduction to leveraging the latest technology in your organization’s training delivery, including why you should integrate it and strategies for implementation.
To register, go to https://www.hawkeyeatd.org/All-Events.
Live2Lead event set for Oct. 25
CEDAR FALLS — Live2Lead: Cedar Valley, a full-day leadership and personal growth event hosted locally and broadcast from Atlanta, Ga., returns on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hilton Garden Inn.
The event is an annual leadership gathering developed by The John Maxwell Co. This is the sixth annual event hosted locally, featuring some of the best thought leaders around the world.
For tickets or more details, go to www.L2LCedarValley.com.
