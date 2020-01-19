Local business briefs

UIU recognized

by US News

FAYETTE -- The online undergraduate programs at Upper Iowa University are once again ranked among the top online bachelor degree programs nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. The recognition also includes being ranked among the best online programs for veterans.

UIU, a private, nonprofit university founded in 1857, provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students worldwide. In addition to a traditional campus in Fayette, 21 U.S. locations, as well as Hong Kong, UIU provides maximum flexibility to undergraduate and graduate students through its online education.