Local business briefs

UnityPoint gets $17K donation

WATERLOO – Alive & Running Iowa recently donated more than $17,000 to the mental health unit at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to purchase and install specially designed desks and chairs for each of the 21 inpatient rooms.

The furniture is made to greatly reduce ligature risk with features such as heavily-weighted chairs to make lifting and moving difficult, desks secured to the wall and no handles, hooks or gaps that could be used as anchors for other ligature items.

Alive & Running Iowa was founded in 2009 to help prevent suicide through research, education and advocacy. The organization can connect individuals to support groups and counseling services and hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Alive & Running 5K scheduled for June 20.

Legacy plans encouraged

CEDAR FALLS – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is encouraging individuals to use tax preparation season to also look at their broader financial picture to create a long-term financial and legacy plan.