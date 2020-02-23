Local business briefs

Credit union offers program
WATERLOO — GreenState Credit Union will sponsor 638 eastern Iowa Junior Achievement students to attend hands-on learning programs that foster financial literacy skills.
GreenState’s contribution will allow nine classrooms at each of the following schools: Fred Becker Elementary in Waterloo, Coralville Central Elementary and Van Buren Elementary in Cedar Rapids during the current school year.
Veridian awards $70K in grants
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has awarded $70,000 in grants to 15 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness.
Local recipients are The Job Foundation of Cedar Falls; House of Hope in Waterloo; Exceptional Persons Inc., Waterloo; and Larrabee Center, Waverly.
A new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants is now open. Details on eligibility, applications and more are available at veridiancu.org/grants.
UnityPoint gets $17K donation
WATERLOO – Alive & Running Iowa recently donated more than $17,000 to the mental health unit at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to purchase and install specially designed desks and chairs for each of the 21 inpatient rooms.
The furniture is made to greatly reduce ligature risk with features such as heavily-weighted chairs to make lifting and moving difficult, desks secured to the wall and no handles, hooks or gaps that could be used as anchors for other ligature items.
Alive & Running Iowa was founded in 2009 to help prevent suicide through research, education and advocacy. The organization can connect individuals to support groups and counseling services and hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Alive & Running 5K scheduled for June 20.
Legacy plans encouraged
CEDAR FALLS – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is encouraging individuals to use tax preparation season to also look at their broader financial picture to create a long-term financial and legacy plan.
The Community Foundation works with individuals, families and businesses to create charitable solutions that match their passions, maximize tax benefits and create a philanthropic legacy for generations.
A downloadable estate planning guide and other freewill planning resources are available at www.cfneialegacy.org. For questions about planned giving, contact Niki Litzel with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 243-1352 or nlitzel@cfneia.org.
Migrant workers topic of program
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission will host an Immigrant Workforce Lunch and Learn from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 205 Second St. N.W.
The program will introduce employers to the Agricultural Recruitment System, a program of Iowa Workforce Development.
IWD Migrant Workers Representative Santiago Cordero-Mendoza will explain the ARS program and how it has expanded its focus beyond the agriculture industry into manufacturing.
The cost is $10, or free for investors of the economic development commission. For more information, call director George Lake or email director@growbuchanan.com.
YWCA to host exercise course
WATERLOO — Partnering with the National Exercise Trainers Association Workshops, the YWCA Black Hawk County will offer a group exercise certification course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28.
The workshop includes basic academic and practical application of teaching group exercise. No college, science, or teaching background required. Workshop registration includes a full day review, written exam and two-year certification. Early bird fee is available by registering before Thursday.
For more information, call (800) 237-6242 or go to www.netafit.org.