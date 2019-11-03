HCC trustees elected to seats
WATERLOO – Jay Nardini, chair of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, was elected to a three-year term on the Association of Community College Trustees board of directors during the 50th annual ACCT Leadership Congress on Oct. 16-19 in San Francisco, Calif.
The ACCT central region includes Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Ontario, Canada. Nardini has served as chair of the Iowa Association of Community College trustees and completed two elected terms on the ACCT diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
Bruce Clark, vice chair of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, was elected to the ACCT central region nominating committee for a two-year term. He is Hawkeye’s representative on the IACCT board of directors, where he is a member at-large on the executive committee.
Pesticide class set in Tripoli
TRIPOLI — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a fumigation continuing instruction course for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Nov. 19 in Tripoli.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11 a.m.
The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 12 and $45 after Nov. 12. To register, call 882-4275.
Additional information and registration forms offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.
