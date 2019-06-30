UEA wins award from GE division
WAVERLY — United Equipment Accessories received an award for excellence in fulfillment from GE Renewable Energy—Onshore Division.
UEA has been a slip ring supplier for GE Renewable Energy since 2007. UEA achieved the award by maintaining a high on-time delivery rate and picking up production when requested by GE.
4-H STEM Fair planned in July
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Fair Board and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County will host the annual 4-H FFA Fair on July 26.
The event will be in Estel Hall of the National Cattle Congress grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. Free parking and fair entry are provided to all visitors.
Exhibitors interested in showcasing their STEM-related activities and careers are asked to register by calling Lanae at 234-6811 before July 15.
A complete list of fair activities is online at www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/.
Allen College earns extension
WATERLOO – Allen College has earned accreditation for the next 10 years for all nursing programs by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education Board of Commissioners.
CCNE granted continuing accreditation for all baccalaureate, master’s and doctor of nursing practice programs as well as an initial accreditation for the post-graduate advanced practice registered nurse certificate program, extending through June 30, 2029.
HCC joins Career Center
WATERLOO — A signing ceremony formally secured a partnership between Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Career Center.
Every course at the WCC is a concurrent course, which means students earn both college and elective high school credit. All of the courses at the WCC have been offered through Hawkeye, thus allowing students to earn multiple HCC credits and finish their programming much quicker because of this collaboration.
Business forum coming to area
CEDAR FALLS — The Family Business Forum program at the University of Northern Iowa has selected five locations and businesses across Iowa to share their stories.
On Aug. 20, the Family Business Reunion Tour will make a stop at Hansen Dairy from 3 to 5 p.m.
The event is $25 per person and advance registration is required.
More information on additional locations, dates, and topics is available online at https://advanceiowa.com/family-business-reunion-tour.
Meeting set on farmland leasing
INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County and BankIowa will host a farmland leasing and land values meeting at 1:30 p.m. July 29 at Heartland Acres Events Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
There is a fee of $8 per person if pre-registered, and $10 per person at the door, which will include a 100-page comprehensive workbook. Though registration is not required, it is encouraged.
More information can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm. To register for this meeting, call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at (319) 334-7161. Make checks payable and send to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Ste. A, Independence, IA 50644.
