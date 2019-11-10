Speaker set at tech society
CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Hong (Jeffrey) Nie, a professor of electrical and electronic technology at University of Northern Iowa, will speak to the Waterloo Technical Society on Wednesday about infrared thermopile sensory arrays.
Infrared thermopile sensor array is an array that can sense thermal image of an object.
Social time starts at 6 p.m. at Lifestyles Inn Restaurant, 5826 University Ave., Wednesday, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
A speaker-only reservation is appreciated for a seat count.
To RSVP, email reservations@waterlootechnicalsociety.org by noon Monday.
Fox firm changing names
WATERLOO — Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, is changing its name to Discerning Wealth.
The practice, at 3404 Midway Drive, serves Waterloo, Hiawatha and Davenport.
Fox has 46 years of experience as a financial adviser.
Grainger gives to East High
WATERLOO — African-American Males Achieving Success at East High School received a check for $2,500 from the Grainger Foundation through the Waterloo Schools Foundation.
The independent, private foundation chose the group at East when team members at W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Waterloo location recommended the donation.
Expert shares coaching tips
WATERLOO — Heather Marquez, a local ActionCOACH, will hold a special event Wednesday at Millrace Co-Working & Collaboration, Cedar Falls, to provide business owners an opportunity to learn more about “6 Steps to Massive Results Seminar.”
For more information and to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6-crucial-steps-to-massive-results-tickets-54311478093
Invision earns design awards
WATERLOO — Invision, a planning, architecture and interiors firm with locations in Des Moines and Waterloo, received multiple awards in the recent 2019 Association of Licensed Architects Design Awards Program.
The highest honor, the Don Erickson Presidential Award in recognition of superior achievement and professional design excellence, was awarded to Invision for SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo. Other projects recognized were Buchanan County Health Center Outpatient Expansion and Renovation, Story County Medical Center Outpatient Unit Expansion and Courtyard by Marriott at TechWorks.
HCC to host open house
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host an open house Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon about a grant supporting veterans, service members and their spouses and children looking to earn their commercial driver’s license. The event will take place at the Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 Hammond Ave.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will cover up to 100% of program costs for 25 individuals to take the six-week Class A CDL training program. This includes covering tuition, books, fees, equipment, and DOT physical exam costs.
For more information, go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/open-house.
