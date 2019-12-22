{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE – Women looking to improve the sustainability of their farm and rural communities will benefit from attending the inaugural Women Connecting in Ag Conference.

The conference will take place at the Heartland Agribition Center Jan. 4,  and is hosted by Buchanan County’s Women Land and Legacy (WLL) organization.

The conference will feature a combination of keynote speakers and breakout sessions. Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney will share her vision on how we can continue to strengthen Iowa agriculture and take advantage of programs available.

Mollie Aronowitz, director of sustainability for Peoples Company, will focus on building stronger relationships between land owners and renters and conservation practices. Breakout sessions will include how to share your story on social media, landscaping tips and tricks, and marketing value-added products.

Tickets for the conference are available for $45. Morning coffee and snacks, lunch, and a vendor event will also be a part of the day. Register by contacting the Buchanan County Extension Office at (319) 334-716, emailing wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com, or visiting www.buchananwomenlandandlegacy.com

