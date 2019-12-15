Area businesses win awards
DES MOINES — The Iowa Area Development Group, on behalf of Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities and independent telecommunication companies, honored eight Iowa companies with the Iowa Venture Award.
Area Iowa Venture Award recipients include:
- AVEKA, a divestiture of the company 3M and a full-service toll processing and research and development company that focuses on particle technology. The AVEKA Group operates three Iowa facilities in Fredericksburg, Cresco and Waukon. Recently, AVEKA underwent a $2.6 million project in Fredericksburg that included a 50,000-square-foot warehouse expansion, new equipment and facility remodeling.
Iowa Select Farms received the “Outstanding Business of the Year” Iowa Venture Award. Headquartered in Iowa Falls, it’s the fourth-largest pork producer in the world and the largest family-owned production company in the U.S.
Butler Co. REC seeks applicants
ALLISON — Butler County REC will sponsor a high school student in the Iowa Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., June 18-25, 2020.
Students on the Iowa Youth Tour will meet with congressional leaders, visit historic sites and explore the Smithsonian museums. Special activities for the students from Iowa include a boat cruise on the Potomac River and meeting their elected representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.
Eligible students must be high school juniors whose parents or guardians are either Butler County REC members or residents living in Aplington, Fairbank, Fredericksburg or Readlyn. The top three applicants will be interviewed and one winner for the Youth Tour will be selected.
Each of the three students interviewed will receive a $500 scholarship after high school graduation and entry into an accredited college.
Applications are available from Butler County REC by calling 267-2726. Applications can also be submitted online at butlerrec.coop. Deadline to apply is March 9, 2020.
Waterloo district wins awards
WATERLOO — The Association of School Business Officials International has awarded Waterloo Schools the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2017-18.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Waterloo Schools by the Governmental Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its 2017-18 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
UNI named best business school
CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa is one of the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles the school in its recently reported list, “Best Business Schools for 2020.”
Among the ratings in the University of Northern Iowa profile are scores of 86 for academic experience and 92 for professor accessibility.
