Area teacher earns award
DES MOINES — On Monday, Hampton-Dumont High School Family & Consumer Sciences instructor Jane Hoegh will be honored at the Iowa Events Center as the Iowa Restaurant Association’s ProStart Educator of Excellence.
Hoegh was selected for her passion for her work and dedication to her students.
Tax seminar set in Denver
DENVER — The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce, along with Bergan KDV, and the University of Northern Iowa Small Business Center will offer a “Business Tax Q & A” seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schumacher Elevator, One Schumacher Way.
Speakers will be Bill Nolte, tax supervisor with Bergan KDV, and Chelsea Cheville, tax manager with Bergan.
The seminar is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Call 984-5140 or email kplatte@greaterdenverchamber.com.
Lost Island wins award
WATERLOO – Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, said the Waterloo/Lost Island Waterpark KOA Resort Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award.
This award was presented Monday at KOA’s 2019 Annual International Convention in Savannah, Ga.
Cover crop event in Grundy Center
AMES — Iowa Learning Farms will host a cover crop workshop on Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Titan Machinery in Grundy Center, in partnership with the Black Hawk Creek Watershed Project, Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District, Clean Water Iowa, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The event is free, open to the whole family, and includes a complimentary meal.
The workshop will feature Grundy County farmers, Fred Abels and Dale Launstein. Kay Stefanik, Iowa Nutrient Research Center assistant director, will demonstrate how to use nitrate test strips can be used to collect water quality information. Ann Staudt, ILF manager and content specialist, will share results from cover crop projects.
The field day will be held at Titan Machinery, 23604 Diagonal Road, Grundy Center. Reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. RSVP to Liz Juchems at (515) 294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.
Farm couples getaway set
AMES – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer four “Farm Couple Getaways” for farmers to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal-setting, farm transitioning, or who would just like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
The first “getaway” will be held Dec. 14-15 at EWALU Stone Center in Strawberry Point. The dates and locations for the other “getaways” are as follows:
- Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020 at Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah.
- Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-Feb. 22, 2020 at Lake Shore Center at Okoboji in Milford.
- Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, 2020 at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Dubuque.
The “getaways” run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day of the “getaway.” There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the getaway.
Each “getaway” will consist of ten farm couples and the extension facilitators. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, due two weeks prior to each session. Registration brochures for the various sites can be obtained from Jenn Bentley, at jbentley@iastate.edu, or at the Winneshiek County ISU Extension Office, at (563) 382-2949; Fred Hall, at fredhall@iastate.edu, or at the Sioux County ISU Extension Office, at (712) 737-4230; and Larry Tranel, at tranel@iastate.edu, at the Dubuque County ISU Extension Office, at (563) 583-6496.
