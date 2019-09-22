Bale processor
wins award
AMES – America’s SBDC Iowa named EZ Manufacturing of Charles City the winner of the SBDC’s statewide September Business of the Month Award.
EZ Manufacturing founder Bruce Goddard created the innovative, rear-mounted bale processor in 2013, and two years later it was named the Bale Storm Processor.
Goddard, and his wife, Connie, worked with the North Iowa Area SBDC and NIACC Pappajohn Center to get their idea going. They officially have been licensed by Kelly Ryan Equipment to be manufactured and distributed on a larger scale. Their bale processor has also been named a finalist for the Innovation Award at the NIACC Pappajohn Center Gala.
Startup Week
set Oct. 14-18
WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley's first annual Cedar Valley Startup Week will include events and tours throughout Oct. 14-18 at various businesses.
There will be five tracks of events held throughout the week: Founders 101, Student Founders, Marketing, Intrapreneurship, and Diversity & Inclusion.
Events will be located around the Cedar Valley, featuring local founders in various industries, from donut and coffee shops to established business and marketing organizations. The events will take place at various times throughout the week, and some tours will be available. Event times and details can be found at www.cvstartupweek.com.
For more information on events and activities, go to www.cvstartupweek.com and like Cedar Valley Startup Week on Facebook.
Tours of area
businesses set
INDEPENDENCE -- To celebrate Manufacturing Month in October, Buchanan County manufacturers will give public tours during from Oct. 1-3.
Guests can tour eight businesses in Quasqueton, Jesup, Winthrop and Independence. All visitors are required bring a photo ID, and open-toed shoes are not allowed. Tours begin at the top of the hour, so plan to be at the business 10 minutes prior to the start of the tour.
Companies participating in the tours:
- Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, 1230 12th St., Jesup.
- Geater Machining & Manufacturing, 901 12th St. N.E., Independence.
- Iowa Engineered Processes, 513 17th St. S.E., Independence.
- East Iowa Plastics, 601 17th St. S.E., Independence.
- Hager's Coffee Roasting, 205 Walnut St., Quasqueton.
- Prinsco Inc., 850 Hawkeye Road, Jesup.
- Signs & More, 1827 First St. W., Independence.
- Wieland & Sons Lumber, 644 220th St., Winthrop.
