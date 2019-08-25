Walmart gives
CF schools grant
CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Wal-Mart Store Manager Bob Brokaw recently presented a $1,000 grant on behalf of the Wal-Mart Foundation to Cedar Falls Schools Foundation Board President Dave Deaver.
This grant will be used for classroom supplies.
Woman inducted
into 4-H Hall
WAVERLY -- Jan Mitchell was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair.
She has been a longtime contributor to the 4-H program over her lifetime. She was a 4-H leader for the Bremer County, Do-R-Best 4-H Club for more than 30 years. She started as a leader when her children joined and then continued in this role after they were out of the 4-H program. Jan was the Bremer County Food and Nutrition Superintendent for 15 years.
In addition, Jan has also judged static exhibits and gardening in the counties of Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Black Hawk, Howard, Fayette and Benton counties.
Large bunnies
win fair title
DES MOINES -- "Rosie," the Flemish Giant rabbit wowed the crowd and tipped the scales at 21 pounds to win the Largest Rabbit title at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
The winning rabbit is co-owned by a group hailing from Maquoketa, consisting of Tom and Deona Casel, Mallory and Braelynn Jamison and Courtney and Mallory Veach.
"Willow" the Flemish Giant shown by Jamie Hora of Tipton claimed second place at 17.4 pounds.
Third place was shared by two Flemish Giant rabbits. "Happy," who is owned by Tori Eckard of Osage and "Penelope," owned by Ashtyn Dietlker of Dike; both weighed in at 16.9 pounds.
The State Fair record for Largest Rabbit was set in 2012 at 22.34 pounds.
Far Reach nets
top state award
CEDAR FALLS -- Far Reach, a custom software development company, was named top software developer in Iowa by Clutch, a B2B ratings and review firm.
Clutch, based in Washington, D.C., specializes in providing ratings to firms based on feedback from past and present clients. Their methodology also includes data such as client experience, market presence, and overall ability to deliver. Based on this evaluation, Far Reach was given an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 and ranked No. 1 in the software development leaders matrix.
ISA directors
announced
ANKENY -- Iowa soybean farmers elected two new directors to serve on the Iowa Soybean Association board. They also re-elected six producers to continue their service on behalf of the industry. All will serve three-year terms.
Marty Danzer of Carroll (District 4) and Tom Vincent of Perry (District 5) were newly elected. Farmers re-elected were Rick Juchems, Plainfield (District 3), Dave Walton, Wilton (District 6), Bill Shipley, Nodaway (District 7), Randy Miller, Lacona and Warren Bachman, Osceola (District 8) and Brent Renner, Klemme (At-Large).
