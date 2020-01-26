Local business briefs

McConville hosts
marketing class
INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Economic Development will host a class on business marketing and branding at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Independence Public Library large meeting room, 805 First St. E.
The workshop will be presented by Lori McConville of McConville Consulting.
McConville brings more than 40 years of strategic sales, marketing and business development experience to McConville Consulting in her role as CEO and chief strategist.
The cost is $10 per attendee but is free to BCEDC Investors. Space is limited to two attendees per business. To register call George Lake at 334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company’s name and the names of those attending the workshop.
Farm rental
discussion set
TOLEDO -- Tama County Women, Land & Legacy and Iowa Learning Farms will host “ConservationSpeak: How to Talk With Your Landowner or Tenant” on Thursday at the State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway.
Dessert and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the event at 7 p.m.
Two conservation-minded Tama County producers will share their experiences with ConservationSpeak, and Liz Juchems Ripley of ILF will present Iowa State University research on conservation and introduce ILF’s two publication series on ConservationSpeak, Talking With Your Landlord and Talking With Your Tenant.
An RSVP is preferred by Wednesday by phoning Mel at (641) 484-2702, ext. 305 or by emailing her at melody.bro@ia.nacdnet.net.
This event is free and open to the general public, both women and men.
Waterloo firm
wins awards
WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Corp. received the 2019 Bravo Award and 2019 ROSE Award at the annual Associated General Contractors of Iowa convention in Des Moines.
The company also received the third-place ROSE Award in the Portland Cement Paving Division for contractors in the 100,000–300,000 work hours category.
Radio station
to receive award
CEDAR FALLS -- The National Association of Broadcasters will honor Coloff Media’s KCVM-FM in Cedar Falls with the NAB Crystal Heritage Award during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration in April in Las Vegas.
The Heritage Award recognizes radio stations that have won a total of five Crystal Radio Awards for exceptional year-round community service efforts.
Career center
addition named
WATERLOO — This week a signing ceremony officially added Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa as a Waterloo Career Center sponsor.
The agency serves 19 counties in Northeast Iowa with a regional office in Waterloo. Child Care Resource and Referral will partner with the early childhood education pathway at the WCC.
Allen College
opens program
WATERLOO – Allen College is accepting admission applications for its first class into the doctor of physical therapy program.
The four-year program will hold 24 students. Admission requirements, application materials and other details about the program are available at allencollege.edu/doctor-of-physical-therapy. Prospective students may participate in an informational webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at allencollege.edu.
DNR seeking
grant applicants
DES MOINES -- The DNR’s Watershed Improvement Section is accepting applications for a grant to help develop a Statewide Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Program. Applications for the grant must be received by Feb. 10. The grant will provide up to $100,000 to a partner that will help carry out two objectives of the Iowa Nonpoint Source Management Plan:
- Develop and implement a statewide campaign to inform people about water quality issues, motivate involvement, and change behavior.
- Encourage greater public participation in the monitoring and evaluation of water quality best management practices.
More requirements of the proposals sought can be found in the applications, available at www.iowadnr.gov/watershed.
Questions on the grant opportunity can be directed to Steve Konrady at Steven.Konrady@dnr.iowa.gov or (515) 725-8388.