Local business briefs

McConville hosts

marketing class

INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Economic Development will host a class on business marketing and branding at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Independence Public Library large meeting room, 805 First St. E.

The workshop will be presented by Lori McConville of McConville Consulting.

McConville brings more than 40 years of strategic sales, marketing and business development experience to McConville Consulting in her role as CEO and chief strategist.

The cost is $10 per attendee but is free to BCEDC Investors. Space is limited to two attendees per business. To register call George Lake at 334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company’s name and the names of those attending the workshop.

Farm rental

discussion set

TOLEDO -- Tama County Women, Land & Legacy and Iowa Learning Farms will host “ConservationSpeak: How to Talk With Your Landowner or Tenant” on Thursday at the State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway.

Dessert and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the event at 7 p.m.