Bartels CEO
to retire
WAVERLY -- The Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community board of directors has announced that Debra Schroeder, current president and CEO, plans to retire after 24 years of service by the end of 2019.
The board will immediately begin its process and provide criteria for selecting a new leader.
The board’s search committee includes, Brickman, Steve Egli, Susan Whitson, and Bob Brunkhorst.
Brickman said the board has selected CliftonLarsonAllen Executive Search, a Minneapolis-based executive search firm to assist it in its search process.
Career Center
adds business
WATERLOO — A signing ceremony formally secured a partnership between Clickstop Inc. and the Waterloo Career Center.
The Urbana-based Clickstop owns multiple business units and employs the people who run them.
Clickstop will support the Information Technology (IT)-web and mobile and IT-marketing programs at the career center, housed in Central Middle School. Currently nine career programs are offered to high school students, with five more being added this fall. Over one-thousand students have signed up for WCC classes in the coming school year.
