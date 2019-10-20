Fish-Johnson named ‘premier’
WATERLOO — Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency achieved the premier level of the Agency Awards Program by West Bend Insurance.
The recognition earned Fish-Johnson Insurance a trip to Chicago where they participated in West Bend’s celebration of their 125th year in business.
The premier achievement level is based on an agencies profitability, growth and West Bend’s position within the agency.
Social media training planned
INDEPENDENCE — Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development and the Independence Public Library are partnering to provide a free social media training on Oct. 24 at the Independence library, 805 First St. E.
The training will be from 1 to 2 p.m. providing information about social media basics, content curation, post frequency, communication and engagement. The training is designed for farmers market vendors and managers, however, all are invited.
This training is part of a larger social media coaching program through funding from the USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program.
For more information, contact Mallory Hanson with Northeast Iowa RC&D at (563) 864-7112 or mallory@northeastiowarcd.org.
Dairy students earn honors
CALMAR — The Northeast Iowa Community College Dairy Judging Team won the International Post-Secondary Practical Contest at World Dairy Expo held Sept. 30 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
Dairy Science Technology students competing on the Dairy Judging Team included: Brandon Gilbertson, Elk Mound, Wis.; Derek Littrel, Deer Park, Wash.; Austin Raymond, New Richmond, Wis.; and Collin Wille, Rice Lake, Wis. The team won the practical contest and placed third in the International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest.
Placing in the top three of the Dairy Cattle Judging Contest qualifies the team to compete in Scotland, and this is the third time in four years an NICC team has won the Practical Contest, according to Mariah Schmitt, team co-coach and Iowa’s Dairy Center director.
Ten teams competed nationally in the Practical Contest at the World Dairy Expo and 14 teams competed in the Dairy Cattle Judging Contest this year. The team is coached by Karla Schmitt, dairy genetic mating specialist for ABS Global, and Dave Lawstuen, NICC dairy science instructor.
