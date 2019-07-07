Unverferth set
to buy assets
KALIDA, Ohio -- Unverferth Manufacturing Co., which has a plant in Shell Rock, announced their intent to purchase the Blu-Jet equipment assets, including the wide variety of fertilizer application and tillage products from Thurston Manufacturing Co., Thurston, Neb.
Upon completion of the sale, manufacturing will be relocated to the company’s other manufacturing locations, once a planned integration of the Blu-Jet lines can occur.
Iowa foundation
elects officers
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Council of Foundations, a statewide membership association of grantmaking organizations, has announced its fiscal year board of directors and officers.
Among returning board members elected to officer positions are Chair Beth Knipp, executive director of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
Returning at-large members include Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
