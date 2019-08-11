HCC announces business series
WATERLOO – The next Hawkeye Community College Business Consortium Workshop Series will focus on providing an intense concentration of knowledge in specific business topics to employees in all industries.
The consortium consists of 11 workshops to run once a month from 8:30-11 a.m. and are led by business training professionals.
Membership in the consortium entitles a business to one seat in each workshop. Businesses can send any employee to any workshop, but seats are limited to the number of memberships purchased. Individual attendees who attend at least eight of the 11 sessions will receive a certificate of completion.
The first workshop is Oct. 17. To join the consortium, go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-consortium or call 296-4290.
Endorsements set for teachers
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa has announced the creation of a new pathway for existing science and math teachers to become endorsed to teach physics by offering physics coursework for Iowa 5-12 physics and all science endorsements, set to begin this month, with online fall courses.
Coursework can be completed in one to two years; online courses will be offered during fall, spring and eight-week summer sessions, while on-campus courses are offered during the summer. Online courses are offered using a combination of Adobe Connect or Zoom and Blackboard.
To learn more about this program or to apply, go to distance.uni.edu/physics.
Academy seeks nominations
DES MOINES — The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians is seeking nominations for the 2019 Family Physician of the Year.
To nominate a family physician, send letters of nomination to the Iowa Academy describing why he/she should receive the Family Physician of the Year Award.
Nomination letters should be sent by Sept. 2 to the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, 100 E. Grand Ave., Ste. 240, Des Moines, IA 50309 or emailed to kcox@iaafp.org.
The 2019 Iowa Family Physician of Year will be honored during the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Nov. 15 at the Prairie Meadows Event Center. In the early part of 2020, the 2019 Iowa Family Physician of the Year will be nominated for the American Academy of Family Physicians National Family Physician of Year.
Trustees named to Silos board
WATERLOO — Four new members of the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area were added to its board of trustees. They are Barb Lykins, Chris Happ Olson, Kellie Lasack and Michael Cook.
Glenn Keppy, Eldridge, will become chair of the trustees. Steve Firman of Cedar Falls will become vice chair. Trish Cook of Winthrop will remain treasurer.
